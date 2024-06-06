Enemy troops attacked 11 settlements of Zaporizhia region 364 times

Over the past day, enemy forces have hit 11 settlements in the Zaporizhia region 364 times. This is reported by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

According to information, during the day Novoe Zaporizhia, located in the Pologovsky district, was subjected to an air strike by enemy forces.

Zaporozhye, Gulyai-pole, Zheleznodorozhnoye, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka were also targeted by 125 drones of various modifications.

In addition, 18 attacks from rocket and artillery systems were recorded, which the invaders sent to Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Levadnoye, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.

It should be noted that within the same day, the enemy carried out 220 attacks on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Rabotyn, Levadny, Malinovka and Primorsky.

During this period, 6 reports of housing destruction were registered. Fortunately, the civilians were not injured

Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 546 times