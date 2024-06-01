Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 546 times

During the day, the invaders hit the Zaporizhia region 546 times. This was reported by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy launched missile strikes on the Regional Center and launched an air strike on Novoandreevka.

230 UAVs of various modifications attacked Chervonodneprovka, Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Levadnoye, robots on, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.

18 MLRS attacks covered Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka and Pyatikhatki.

291 attacks were carried out on the territory of Chervonodneprovka, Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Rabota, Stepnogorsk, Dorozhnyanka, Levadny, Malinovka and Nesteryanka.

Civilians were not injured.

