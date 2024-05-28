ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Invaders in occupied Zaporizhzhia cut social benefits and increase tax pressure

Invaders in occupied Zaporizhzhia cut social benefits and increase tax pressure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20627 views

Russian occupants are cutting funding for the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, which leads to increased tax pressure, inspections and cuts in social benefits for residents.

The Russian invaders are reducing funding for the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region - residents will face increased tax pressure and more inspections. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov in Telegram, according to UNN.

The occupiers do not have enough money to maintain the occupied territories: employees of municipal and state-owned enterprises have not been paid for several months, and social benefits are being cut,

- the statement said.

Details

According to Fedorov, to compensate for the lack of funds, the occupiers announced the creation of a "headquarters for increasing tax revenues and combating illegal employment." That is, another controlling organization whose main task is to squeeze the last out of the TOT residents.

The aggressor country has enough money only to finance the war and build logistics routes to bring ammunition to the front," noted Fedorov.

Recall

Russia is unable to properly supply the occupied territories of Ukraine, which leads to a shortage of effective medicines in pharmacies, and most supplies are sent to the occupation forces, not the local population.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

