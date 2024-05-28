Enemy launches missile attack in Mykolaiv region, three people killed

The day before, on Monday, May 27, at 14:00, the Russian army launched a missile attack on civilian targets in the town of Snihurivka in the Snihuriv community in Mykolaiv region. Three people were killed and six were injured, including three minors. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

Three people died and six were injured, including three minors. Two of the wounded are in intensive care, their condition is stable, one of the wounded is in a satisfactory condition, and three were treated on an outpatient basis. the statement reads

As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in a coffee shop, a car dealership and a tire shop, which was promptly extinguished.

It is noted that the blast wave damaged a self-service car wash and six cars.

Addendum Addendum

Also yesterday, on May 27, at 08:20, 09:11, 10:40, 18:36 and today, on May 28, at 05:43, the enemy fired artillery at the water area of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

