Russian strike on Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region: 3 killed, 6 injured, including two teenagers
Kyiv • UNN
Three people are killed and six wounded, including teenagers, in a Russian attack on Snihurivka, Ukraine, and rescue efforts continue.
Three people were killed and six injured, including two teenagers, as a result of an attack by Russian troops on Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region, rescue operations are ongoing, the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim said on Monday, UNN reports.
Three people were killed and six injured in a Russian attack on Snihurivka. Two of the victims are 17-year-old girls and boys
Rescue operations, he said, are ongoing.
