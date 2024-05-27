Russian missile attack on Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region kills two and wounds 5

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 24229 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 94034 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142520 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147366 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242338 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172508 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164100 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148112 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221235 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112984 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 49431 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 68654 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108805 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 40424 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 73720 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242338 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221235 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207676 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233648 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220702 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 24229 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 20595 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 26389 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108805 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112144 views
Russian missile attack on Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region kills two and wounds 5

Russian missile attack on Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region kills two and wounds 5

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16142 views

Two people were killed and five injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on the town of Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region of Ukraine.

2 people were killed and 5 injured as a result of today's Russian missile attack on the town of Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service. 

Civilian objects in the region came under enemy fire. 

In the afternoon, a missile strike on Snihurivka set fire to a coffee shop, a car shop and a tire service, and damaged a self-service car wash.

So far, five victims have been identified. Two of them are 17-year-old girls and boys. The bodies of two dead people were found during the rubble removal

- , the SES said in a statement.

Firefighters extinguished the fire on the area of 300 square meters.

As noted, rescue  operations are still ongoing.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian army launched a missile attack on Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region.  Russians hit a car wash. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine

