Russian missile attack on Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region kills two and wounds 5

2 people were killed and 5 injured as a result of today's Russian missile attack on the town of Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Civilian objects in the region came under enemy fire.

In the afternoon, a missile strike on Snihurivka set fire to a coffee shop, a car shop and a tire service, and damaged a self-service car wash.

So far, five victims have been identified. Two of them are 17-year-old girls and boys. The bodies of two dead people were found during the rubble removal - , the SES said in a statement.

Firefighters extinguished the fire on the area of 300 square meters.

As noted, rescue operations are still ongoing.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian army launched a missile attack on Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region. Russians hit a car wash.