Enemy fires at Donetsk region with aerial bombs, Iskander and Uragan systems: 60 civilian objects damaged over the day
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces fired 2,367 times in Donetsk region, damaging 60 civilian objects, including residential buildings, administrative buildings, cafes, shops, a bus station, cars and power lines.
On June 27, Russian troops conducted 2,367 strikes in Donetsk region, with 13 settlements in the region coming under enemy fire. In particular, the Russian army dropped KAB-500 bombs on Selydove and Toretsk, hit the village of Yasenove with an Iskander and shelled Kurakhove and Dachne with Uragan MLRS. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.
Details
According to law enforcement officials, 13 settlements were attacked - the cities of Hirnyk, Kurakhove, Selidove, Siversk, Toretsk, the villages of Hrodivka, Druzhba, Zarichne, Nyzhyk, Pivnichne, and the villages of Dachne, Karlivka, and Yasenove.
60 civilian objects were damaged - 40 residential buildings, administrative buildings, cafes, shops, a bus station, cars and power lines.
- The occupants dropped a KAB-500 bomb on Selydove. Six residents were wounded, including two children. Seven apartment buildings, five private houses and four administrative buildings were damaged.
- Russians attacked Yasenove village with Iskander-m multiple rocket launchers, killing one person and wounding another, damaging a farm.
- The enemy shelled Kurakhove with Uragan MLRS, killing two civilians and injuring two others. Two shops and a bus station were damaged.
- Toretsk is under continuous fire: Russian terrorists hit the city with three KAB-250 bombs and artillery. There is a dead man, three residents were wounded. At least 2 apartment buildings and 7 private houses were damaged.
- In Siversk, an artillery strike killed a civilian and destroyed a house.
- Two people were injured in Dachne as a result of shelling from Uragan MLRS, and 10 private houses were damaged. Three more people were wounded in Pivnichne, two in New York and one in Hirnyk.
