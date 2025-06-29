<p>Enemy fake: rumors about the mobilization of Ukrainians with Moldovan passports are spreading in Odesa</p>

A falsified document, allegedly from the Odesa Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRSSC), is being circulated online, particularly in anonymous Telegram channels. It allegedly concerns the mobilization of individuals with dual citizenship (Ukraine-Moldova), reports UNN, citing a statement from the Odesa Regional TRSSC.

Details

It is noted that this "document" is a low-grade fake, and the information presented in it is disinformation aimed at destabilizing the situation in the region. At the same time, the leadership of the Odesa Regional TRSSC did not issue any such orders.

The fake is easy to expose due to a number of gross violations and inconsistencies:

non-existent Decree of the President of Ukraine: the fake refers to a fictitious Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 69/2025 dated 24.02.2025. In fact, the current decree with the number 69/2025 is dated 05.02.2025 and concerns other issues;

violations of formatting and factual data: the "document" contradicts the requirements of the Instructions on record keeping in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (order of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine No. 40 dated 31.01.2024). Among other things:

- a non-existent official email address is specified;

- gross violations in the structure and form of the document have been made;

- a person who does not hold the position of head of the Odesa Regional TRSSC is indicated, which completely discredits the authenticity of this "document".

linguistic signs of forgery. The text contains numerous grammatical errors, vocabulary uncharacteristic of official documentation, and Russisms – characteristic features of fake "documents" created by hostile information operations.

The purpose of this information dump is to discredit mobilization measures, provoke panic, and speculate on the sensitive issue of citizenship. We once again urge citizens to adhere to information hygiene - the statement says.

The Odesa TRSSC urged to trust only official sources of information: the websites of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the official pages of the TRSSC on social media, and in case of any doubts about the reliability of the information received, to contact the official hotlines of state institutions for clarification.

Recall

Recently, the SBU exposed a large-scale scheme for producing fake Diia and Rezerv+ mobile applications, as well as forged documents for draft dodgers. The organizers, who operated in three regions, sold their "services" for up to 6.5 thousand US dollars.

