Enemy drone strike near company bus in Dnipropetrovsk region: 12 dead, 7 injured

$42.850.00
51.240.00
uken
11:12 AM • 13316 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 19089 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 19293 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 36098 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 53467 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 36401 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 34171 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 26992 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 16884 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 14373 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−14°
1.5m/s
71%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy UAV hits house in Dnipro, two people killedPhotoFebruary 1, 05:39 AM • 16557 views
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 15403 views
New OSCE Chairman plans visit to Kyiv and MoscowFebruary 1, 06:44 AM • 6632 views
Full Snow Moon in February will light up the sky: when and how to see itFebruary 1, 08:24 AM • 8834 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto11:56 AM • 15030 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 51991 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 80586 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 58809 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 64971 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 66314 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 15422 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 26942 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 29737 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 32678 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 33858 views
Actual
Technology
Bild
Starlink
Heating
Social network

Enemy drone strike near company bus in Dnipropetrovsk region: 12 dead, 7 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

In the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit near a company bus belonging to one of the enterprises. According to preliminary information, 12 people died and 7 more were injured as a result of the attack.

Enemy drone strike near company bus in Dnipropetrovsk region: 12 dead, 7 injured

In the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit near a service bus of one of the enterprises. According to preliminary information, 12 people died as a result of the attack. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, reports UNN.

The enemy hit a UAV near a service bus of one of the enterprises in the Pavlohrad district. According to preliminary information, 12 people died, and 7 more were injured. We are clarifying the details 

- emphasized the official.

Recall

In Dnipro, as a result of an enemy UAV hit, a woman and a man died. The attack caused a fire, destroyed a private house, and damaged two more and a passenger car.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Real estate
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro