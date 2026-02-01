Enemy drone strike near company bus in Dnipropetrovsk region: 12 dead, 7 injured

In the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit near a service bus of one of the enterprises. According to preliminary information, 12 people died as a result of the attack. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, reports UNN.

The enemy hit a UAV near a service bus of one of the enterprises in the Pavlohrad district. According to preliminary information, 12 people died, and 7 more were injured. We are clarifying the details - emphasized the official.

Recall

In Dnipro, as a result of an enemy UAV hit, a woman and a man died. The attack caused a fire, destroyed a private house, and damaged two more and a passenger car.