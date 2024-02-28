$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31678 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 117754 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 74125 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 283641 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 239978 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193333 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232149 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251807 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157829 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372205 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Enemy continues shelling in Kupiansk district, man injured by mine in Izium

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26114 views

Several settlements in the Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire from Russia, one residential building burned down and private property was damaged, but no casualties were reported.

Enemy continues shelling in Kupiansk district, man injured by mine in Izium

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked Kupyansk district this morning, over the past day the enemy shelled about 18 settlements in the region, including with anti-aircraft guns, hit a private company's warehouses, and a man was injured by a mine in Izium. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reported.

Details

According to Syniehubov, about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Kozacha Lopan, Ogirtseve, Gatyshche, Pletenivka, Synkivka and others. The enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Bolohivka, Ivanivka, Berestove and others.

"On February 28 at 05:20 a residential building burned down as a result of shelling in the village Prystin of Kupyansk district. No one was killed or injured," he said.

According to Mr. Syniehubov, at 21:00 the town of Kupyansk was shelled. The windows and roof of a private house were damaged. There was no information on casualties.

Around 18:00, the enemy fired at the village of Fedorivka in Kupyansk district with MRLS. The shell hit near the warehouse buildings of a private enterprise located outside the village. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, he said.

"At 15:00 in the town Izyum, a 42-year-old man exploded on a mine (previously a "petal" mine) while cleaning his land plot. He was taken to a medical facility with numerous injuries," said Synehubov.

At 11:33 a.m., as a result of shelling by a Shahed UAV in the town of Dergachi, Kharkiv district, he said, the roof of an apartment building, a fence, and a gate were damaged. There were no casualties.

Around 11:00, a civilian car was on fire as a result of shelling in Svitlychne village, Bohodukhiv district. The enemy used a Lancet UAV. There were no casualties, he noted.

"Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Sinkivka and Tabayivka over the last day," said Syniehubov.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

