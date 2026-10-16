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Enemy attacks in Odesa region and drones in Moldova’s skies — four injured, energy facility damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1154 views

Russian strikes on Odesa region damaged homes, an energy facility and an enterprise, injuring four people. Moldova recorded four cases of airspace violations.

Enemy attacks in Odesa region and drones in Moldova’s skies — four injured, energy facility damaged

As a result of Russian attacks in the Odesa region, four people were injured, and private homes, an energy facility, and an enterprise were damaged. Meanwhile, during the night of October 16, Moldova’s surveillance systems recorded several instances of drones violating its airspace while moving from the direction of Ukraine. This was reported by Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, and the National Army of the Republic of Moldova, UNN writes.

Four people injured as a result of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region

- the statement said.

Enemy strikes damaged seven private households, an energy facility, and a household-goods manufacturing enterprise.

The attacks caused large-scale fires, which have now been extinguished. Relevant services continue to work at the sites.

Later, DTEK reported that, by the morning after the overnight attack, power engineers had already restored electricity to 33,300 households.

It is noted that repairs are ongoing. Restoring the damaged equipment will take time.

Moldova recorded drones flying over its territory

During the night of October 15–16, Moldova’s surveillance systems recorded four instances of drones violating its airspace from the direction of Ukraine.

The first object was in the airspace from 23:02 to 23:20, the second from 3:37 to 3:38, and the third from 3:46 to 3:48. The fourth drone was recorded at 05:59 heading toward the settlement of Căplani. At 06:00, it left Moldova’s airspace in the direction of Olănești. At 06:00, the aircraft left the airspace of the Republic of Moldova in the direction of the settlement of Olănești (Moldova).

Russia’s nighttime strikes on Ukrainian regions — where explosions were heard and the consequences16.10.26, 07:25 • 44289 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Explosions
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Oleh Kiper
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