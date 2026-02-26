Enemy again attacked energy infrastructure in southern Odesa region

$43.240.02
February 25, 07:42 PM • 15435 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 29538 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 26328 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 24653 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 21525 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 17376 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 35638 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 19148 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18311 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 41014 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 01:55 PM • 35640 views
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 35640 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 12:01 PM • 41016 views
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 41016 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:55 PM • 61074 views
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 61074 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 70344 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
February 23, 02:00 PM • 88708 views
Enemy again attacked energy infrastructure in southern Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1374 views

Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Odesa region. An energy facility in the south of the region was damaged, but there were no casualties.

Enemy again attacked energy infrastructure in southern Odesa region

The Russian Federation launched another attack and damaged an energy facility in the south of Odesa region, there were no casualties, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy continues to attack the energy infrastructure of Odesa region. As a result of the attack, an energy facility in the south of the region was damaged. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

- Kiper wrote.

According to him, "all relevant services have begun work on eliminating the consequences of the strike."

In Poltava region, the enemy attacked industrial enterprises, up to 20,000 without power26.02.26, 08:58 • 2572 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Odesa Oblast