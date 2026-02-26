Enemy again attacked energy infrastructure in southern Odesa region

The Russian Federation launched another attack and damaged an energy facility in the south of Odesa region, there were no casualties, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy continues to attack the energy infrastructure of Odesa region. As a result of the attack, an energy facility in the south of the region was damaged. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. - Kiper wrote.

According to him, "all relevant services have begun work on eliminating the consequences of the strike."

