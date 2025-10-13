Emergency power outages hit a number of regions in Ukraine

Emergency power outages were introduced in a number of regions on Monday morning, October 13, local power companies and energy companies reported, writes UNN.

Details

Emergency outages are currently known in at least 3 regions, as well as schedules in another.

DTEK energy company reported emergency outages in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

"By order of Ukrenergo, emergency shutdowns have been applied in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions," DTEK reported.

"On 13.10.2025 from 08:48, by order of NEC "Ukrenergo", according to the operating mode of the IPS of Ukraine, an emergency shutdown schedule (EAS) was put into effect," Kirovohradoblenergo also reported.

Meanwhile, a schedule of hourly outages (HPS) in three queues simultaneously on October 13 is in effect in Chernihiv region, Chernihivoblenergo reported. If the situation in the energy system is favorable, the region plans to "reduce the volume of restrictions during the day."

