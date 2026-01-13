Emergency power outages after Russia's night attack on Kyiv region in three districts - OVA

In the Kyiv region, after another attack by the Russian Federation, emergency power outages occurred in three districts, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Tonight, Russia - a terrorist state - attacked Kyiv region again. Peaceful communities, residential buildings and critical infrastructure were under attack. The enemy is fighting against people, against homes, against ordinary life," Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, damage to residential and commercial buildings was recorded in three districts of the region. According to preliminary information, there were no dead or injured.

In Vyshhorod district, a private residential building caught fire as a result of the enemy attack. In Brovary district, damage to three private houses (broken windows, damaged facade), a car and a temporary structure were recorded. In Fastiv district, a commercial building caught fire as a result of the attack.

"Critically important objects of the region have been switched to alternative power supply and continue to operate," Kalashnyk said.

Due to the terrorist actions of the enemy, emergency power outages have been introduced in part of Bucha district, and they continue to operate in Brovary and Boryspil districts. Stabilization schedules are applied in other districts of the region. - Kalashnyk reported.

According to him, invincibility points are operating so that people can warm up, charge their phones and get the necessary help.

"I ask everyone who has electricity to use it sparingly - this will help stabilize the system faster and return light to those who are waiting for it," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

The State Emergency Service and the National Police in the region showed the consequences of the Russian attack.