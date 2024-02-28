$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Elon Musk is called to explain why the US military in Taiwan lost access to Starlink

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30861 views

US congressmen call on Elon Musk to explain why the US military in and around Taiwan does not have access to Starlink communications under the Starshield program funded by the US Department of Defense.

Elon Musk is called to explain why the US military in Taiwan lost access to Starlink

US congressmen are calling on SpaceX founder Elon Musk to provide the US military with access to Starlink communications in Taiwan. According to Forbes, Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher sent a letter to Musk, calling on the businessman to explain why the US military in and around Taiwan does not have access to the Starshield program, which, among other things, provides the US military with Starlink communications, UNN reports .

Details

The lawmaker pointed out that the US Department of Defense had invested tens of millions of dollars in this program and that it was designed specifically for the military.

The Forbes article also says that a "group of American lawmakers" is involved in such calls for Elon Musk.

And The Wall Street Journal reports that the House Committee on China, chaired by Gallagher, has received information from multiple sources that the broadband satellite communications provided through the Starshield program are inactive in and around Taiwan.

SpaceX may have blocked broadband Internet services in and around Taiwan. Possibly in violation of SpaceX's contractual obligations with the U.S. government

Congressman Gallagher writes in the letter, according to The Wall Street Journal and Forbes, whose journalists have access to the letter, dated February 24.

US Congressmen demand from Elon Musk to provide SpaceX Internet in Taiwan25.02.24, 12:15 • 22563 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsTechnologies
SpaceX
United States Department of Defense
Forbes
Elon Musk
Taiwan
United States
