US Congressmen demand from Elon Musk to provide SpaceX Internet in Taiwan

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 760 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46719 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 183830 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106811 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 361285 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292499 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210178 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242848 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254330 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160500 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

+14°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 115201 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40071 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53745 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104566 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 105755 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 183784 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 361235 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 241722 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292468 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 5998 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31942 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 54629 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40929 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 111430 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

US Congressmen demand from Elon Musk to provide SpaceX Internet in Taiwan

Kyiv • UNN

 22563 views

US lawmakers are demanding that Elon Musk provide SpaceX's Starshield satellite communications network to the US defense forces in Taiwan after he refused to do business in the country for years due to his reluctance to escalate conflicts.

US Congressmen demand from Elon Musk to provide SpaceX Internet in Taiwan

A representative of the US Republican Party suggested that SpaceX was suspending satellite services in Taiwan, potentially violating its obligations to the US government.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Wall Street Journal and Forbes.

Details

A group of U.S. lawmakers are calling on Elon Musk to provide SpaceX's Starshield military satellite communications network to the U.S. defense forces in Taiwan after he refused to do business in the country for years.

Representative Mike Gallagher (R., Wisconsin) said in a letter to Musk that several sources have told the committee he chairs that satellite broadband provided through the company's Starshield unit is inactive near and in Taiwan.

He noted that over the next year, the Pentagon will spend "tens of millions of dollars" on StarShield, which uses satellites in low Earth orbit to provide communications and surveillance imagery for the military.

I understand that SpaceX may deny high-speed Internet service in and around Taiwan - possibly in violation of SpaceX's contractual obligations with the U.S. government

- wrote Gallagher, chairman of the Special Committee of the Communist Party of China, in a letter dated February 24

A reliable communication network for U.S. military personnel in and around Taiwan is paramount to protecting U.S. interests in the Indo-Pacific region

- said Gallagher, adding that in the event of Chinese aggression against Taiwan, "the U.S. military in the Western Pacific" would be at serious risk.

AddendumAddendum

It is unlikely that the mercurial Musk will be forced to activate the StarShield system in Taiwan under pressure from lawmakers, Forbes writes. In the past, he has restricted access to Starlink in disputed parts of Ukraine because, in his words, he does not want to be "a clear accomplice to a major act of war and escalation of the conflict." But given the importance of SpaceX's military contracts with the U.S. government, he may have to make a choice in Taiwan.

I think [China's] goals are clear, which is to reunite Taiwan with the mainland by force, if necessary

- Gallagher told reporters during a telephone conversation on Friday.

Recall

The American businessman Elon Musk has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2024. He was nominated by Norwegian MP Marius Nielsen, who recognized Musk's contribution to the development of technologies aimed at the benefit of humanity.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
SpaceX
Republican Party (United States)
The Pentagon
Pacific Ocean
Elon Musk
Taiwan
China
United States
Ukraine
