Elections in Poland: exit poll shows minimal advantage for Trzaskowski

$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8
Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 26105 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 74414 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 114907 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 64130 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 146906 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 142643 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 118128 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 107542 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 106902 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 126311 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
0.6m/s
63%
751mm
Popular news

Strategic bombers are burning in Russia: SBU is conducting a unique special operation "Web"

June 1, 11:28 AM • 32461 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 70998 views

A Russian military train heading to Crimea exploded in the Zaporizhzhia region

June 1, 02:06 PM • 37149 views

Russian stocks collapsed after Ukraine's strikes on strategic airfields of the Russian Federation - Russian media

June 1, 02:30 PM • 18763 views

The niece of the founder of the Kobzov Circus died during a performance in Thailand

June 1, 03:06 PM • 48630 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 146906 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 225542 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 241865 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 248404 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 347133 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andrzej Duda

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Sumy Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 71073 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 142643 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 99569 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 131996 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 114735 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Euro

Telegram

Kalibr (missile family)

Fox News

Elections in Poland: exit poll shows minimal advantage for Trzaskowski

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1146 views

According to an exit poll, Rafał Trzaskowski received 50.3% of the votes in the second round of the presidential elections in Poland. His rival, Karol Nawrocki, scored 49.7%.

Elections in Poland: exit poll shows minimal advantage for Trzaskowski

The second round of presidential elections has ended in Poland. According to the exit poll, Rafal Tszaskowski received 50.3% of the votes, and his opponent Karol Navrotski - 49.7%. This is reported by UNN with reference to with reference to onet.pl.

Details

The exit poll results were published at 21:00 Polish time (22:00 Kyiv time), when the polling stations closed.

According to these data, the candidate from the authorities Rafal Tszaskowski – the current mayor of Warsaw, who was nominated by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's party "Civic Platform", may win the presidential election. The exit poll predicts that he will receive 50.3% of the votes.

His opponent, the director of the Institute of National Remembrance, Karol Navrotski, received 49.7% of the votes, respectively.

At the same time, the survey error is 2 percentage points.

Let us remind you

On Sunday, June 01, 2025, the second round of the presidential elections took place in Poland, which may significantly affect not only the country's internal politics, but also its international position.

Polish presidential candidate Karol Navrotski from the "Law and Justice" party is against Ukraine's accelerated accession to NATO. He emphasized that he considers such an approach to be "absurd".  

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine19.05.25, 11:01 • 357157 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Warsaw
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9