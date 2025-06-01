Elections in Poland: exit poll shows minimal advantage for Trzaskowski

The second round of presidential elections has ended in Poland. According to the exit poll, Rafal Tszaskowski received 50.3% of the votes, and his opponent Karol Navrotski - 49.7%. This is reported by UNN with reference to with reference to onet.pl.

Details

The exit poll results were published at 21:00 Polish time (22:00 Kyiv time), when the polling stations closed.

According to these data, the candidate from the authorities Rafal Tszaskowski – the current mayor of Warsaw, who was nominated by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's party "Civic Platform", may win the presidential election. The exit poll predicts that he will receive 50.3% of the votes.

His opponent, the director of the Institute of National Remembrance, Karol Navrotski, received 49.7% of the votes, respectively.

At the same time, the survey error is 2 percentage points.

Let us remind you

On Sunday, June 01, 2025, the second round of the presidential elections took place in Poland, which may significantly affect not only the country's internal politics, but also its international position.

Polish presidential candidate Karol Navrotski from the "Law and Justice" party is against Ukraine's accelerated accession to NATO. He emphasized that he considers such an approach to be "absurd".

