ECO MARKET and "Come Back Alive" raised 1 million hryvnias for drones to shoot down Shaheds

The all-Ukrainian supermarket chain EKO MARKET has completed a charity fundraiser to support the "Dronopad" project of the "Come Back Alive" Foundation. As a result of the initiative, 1 million hryvnias were raised and have already been transferred to the Foundation to strengthen the fight against Russian drones, UNN reports.

These funds will become part of the systemic work of "Dronopad" - a project that provides units of the Defense Forces with tools for detecting and destroying enemy drones, including reconnaissance and attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type, which regularly attack Ukrainian cities.

"We see how the nature of the war is changing, and we understand that effective sky protection today is a matter of people's daily safety. It was important for us to join a project that yields measurable results and works here and now," EKO MARKET notes.

Within the framework of "Dronopad," units receive comprehensive support - from equipment and gear to interceptor drones, which are directly used to destroy enemy UAVs. The project has already proven its effectiveness: thanks to it, Ukrainian military personnel have destroyed thousands of Russian drones, including "Shaheds" and their imitators.

"Dronopad is the most effective project of Come Back Alive in 2025. It has already accounted for over 1,000 downed Shaheds and 10,000 reconnaissance and attack drones in total. The military continues to improve their skills in combating enemy drones, and the foundation and concerned businesses and citizens will continue to provide them with everything necessary for this," says Taras Tymochko, a consultant of the foundation and coordinator of the Dronopad project.

EKO MARKET emphasizes that charitable initiatives for the chain are not a one-time action, but a consistent position. Previously, the company, together with its customers, raised over a million hryvnias for rehabilitation equipment for Superhumans, and this time it focused on supporting those who daily protect the Ukrainian sky from air threats.

In the near future, the parties will separately communicate what exactly the funds from this collection were directed to and which units received reinforcement within the framework of the "Dronopad" project.