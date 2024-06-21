Early grain harvesting has already started in six regions of Ukraine - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

In Ukraine, farmers of six regions have already started harvesting early grain and leguminous crops. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Details

Harvesting is already underway in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Odessa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions - stated in the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

No threats to food security for Ukraine - Ministry of Economy

In total, 48.3 thousand tons of new crop grain were threshed.

wheat-1.1 thousand tons with a yield of 22.0 c / ha;

barley-39.9 thousand tons with a yield of 29.8 C / ha;

peas - 7.3 thousand tons with a yield of 22.0 c/ha.

The leader among the regions in terms of yield is farmers of Vinnytsia region. They collect 30.5 centners per hectare. At the same time, agricultural producers of the Odessa region are leading in the largest threshing of crop areas - 11.8 thousand hectares - summed up in the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Recall

Acting Minister of Agrarian Policy and food Taras Vysotsky said that this year the harvest of grain and oilseeds in Ukraine will reach about 77 million tons, which is more than 5% more compared to the spring forecast.