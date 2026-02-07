Due to Russia's night attack, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation capacity - Ukrenergo

Tonight, a massive drone and missile attack was launched on substations and 750 kV and 330 kV overhead lines, as a result of which nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy launched a massive drone and missile attack on substations and 750 kV and 330 kV overhead lines. As a result, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity. Due to significant damage, the balancing of the energy system is carried out by attracting electricity imports and applying restriction measures. - the message says.

It is reported that by order of NEC "Ukrenergo" - the volume of outages has been forcibly increased. Emergency power outages have been introduced in most regions of Ukraine. The main reason is the consequences of a massive attack on Ukrainian power plants and substations of transmission and distribution systems.

Recall

Tonight, substations and overhead lines of 750 kV and 330 kV, as well as Burshtynska and Dobrotvirska TPPs, were attacked by the Russian army. Throughout Ukraine, 4.5-5 stages of emergency shutdown schedules were applied, and in the eastern and northern regions - special emergency shutdown schedules.