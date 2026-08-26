Power worker injured, five regions are partially without power due to Russian attacks

Due to enemy attacks, five regions of Ukraine are partially without power, and an energy worker was injured, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

"As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions are temporarily remaining without electricity," the statement said.

As noted, restoration work is ongoing everywhere where the security situation permits.

"Unfortunately, in the Kharkiv region yesterday, an energy worker was injured as a result of enemy shelling. The injured person was taken to hospital. He is receiving all necessary medical assistance," the ministry reported.

"The use of restrictions is not forecast for today. Where possible, we ask consumers to shift active energy use to daytime hours—from 11:00 to 15:00," the Ministry of Energy said.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption is showing an upward trend. Today, August 26, as of 09:30, it was 12.9% higher than at the same time the previous day—Tuesday. The reason for the changes is cloudy weather in a significant part of Ukraine's regions. This is causing low operating efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in the volume of energy consumption from the general grid. Yesterday, August 25, the daily consumption peak was recorded in the evening. It was 1.7% higher than the peak of the previous day—Monday, August 24.

Ukraine got through the August heat without power outage schedules - Shmyhal