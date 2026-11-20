DTEK has denied information about purchasing coal in Russia. The energy company emphasized that after the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, it did not purchase Russian coal or transfer funds to counterparties from the Russian Federation. DTEK reports this, UNN writes.

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The company categorically rejected information about financial transactions with Russian suppliers after the start of the full-scale war.

In addition, DTEK reminded the public about the legal proceedings against Russia that the company initiated over the loss of assets as a result of Russian aggression.

DTEK won $267 million from Russia for Crimean assets

Even before the full-scale invasion, the company was the first among Ukrainian enterprises, according to its claim, to turn to international arbitration in The Hague over the seizure of assets in occupied Crimea.

Following consideration of the case, DTEK received a decision awarding compensation of $267 million.

The company's owner, Rinat Akhmetov, filed a separate lawsuit against Russia with the European Court of Human Rights.

DTEK emphasizes that the lawsuits against the Russian Federation and the absence of new purchases of Russian coal after February 24, 2022, reflect the company's position regarding Russian aggression.

The enemy launched a massive attack on a DTEK thermal power plant; the station ceased generation