Russia launched a massive attack on a thermal power plant operated by DTEK, causing it to cease electricity generation. DTEK reported this, UNN writes.

Russia launched a massive attack on one of DTEK's thermal power plants. The plant ceased electricity generation - the statement reads.

According to the company, the equipment was substantially damaged.

Additional information

Important energy facilities in Ukraine came under a massive Russian attack during the night of November 20. Nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity. Parts of Kyiv and 10 regions were left without power.

Russia was offered an energy truce for the entire winter – the "coalition of the willing" put forward a demand to the Kremlin