Drones have changed warfare, but infantry still plays a decisive role – Syrskyi

Technological means, particularly drones, have significantly transformed the nature of modern warfare, but infantry remains a key element of offensive operations and is now of particular value on the battlefield. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke about this in an interview with Le Monde, UNN reports.

The emergence of technological weapons, such as drones, has changed the psychology of war. But the infantryman is literally worth his weight in gold, because most offensive actions are carried out on foot — Syrskyi noted.

He emphasized that, despite the extremely difficult situation at the front, the Ukrainian army continues to resist Russian troops, which he called the most powerful army in Europe. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine manage to thwart the enemy's plans and maintain stability even in the conditions of a war that "exceeds all imaginable and unimaginable scales."

Assessing 2025, Syrskyi stated that the situation could have been much worse, given the large-scale goals Russia had set for itself. He acknowledged the existing difficulties but emphasized that the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to contain the enemy and maintain combat readiness.

Recall

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting an offensive operation in the Oleksandrivka direction, pushing Russian troops beyond the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Control has been restored over more than 300 square kilometers of territory, and eight settlements have been cleared.