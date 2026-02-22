$43.270.00
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
01:36 PM • 19271 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 22406 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 38240 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 47225 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 38934 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 62875 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 65418 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 41660 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 38703 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
Gold

Drones have changed warfare, but infantry still plays a decisive role – Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that infantry is a key element of offensive operations, despite technological changes. The Ukrainian army continues to resist, thwarting the plans of Europe's most powerful army.

Drones have changed warfare, but infantry still plays a decisive role – Syrskyi

Technological means, particularly drones, have significantly transformed the nature of modern warfare, but infantry remains a key element of offensive operations and is now of particular value on the battlefield. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke about this in an interview with Le Monde, UNN reports.

The emergence of technological weapons, such as drones, has changed the psychology of war. But the infantryman is literally worth his weight in gold, because most offensive actions are carried out on foot 

— Syrskyi noted.

He emphasized that, despite the extremely difficult situation at the front, the Ukrainian army continues to resist Russian troops, which he called the most powerful army in Europe. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine manage to thwart the enemy's plans and maintain stability even in the conditions of a war that "exceeds all imaginable and unimaginable scales."

Assessing 2025, Syrskyi stated that the situation could have been much worse, given the large-scale goals Russia had set for itself. He acknowledged the existing difficulties but emphasized that the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to contain the enemy and maintain combat readiness.

Recall

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting an offensive operation in the Oleksandrivka direction, pushing Russian troops beyond the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Control has been restored over more than 300 square kilometers of territory, and eight settlements have been cleared.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine