Drone strike on market in Sudan kills at least four people

$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 11583 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 28652 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 30395 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 39661 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 24030 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 19227 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 16064 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 22938 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 39885 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 49828 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+2°
1m/s
83%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Billie Eilish may star in a new film adaptation of Sylvia Plath's novel "The Bell Jar"March 12, 06:52 PM • 4978 views
Nawrocki vetoed the SAFE law, Tusk called it a disgrace and convenes an extraordinary government meetingMarch 12, 09:29 PM • 6232 views
Iran threatened to destroy the region's oil and gas infrastructure in case of an attack on energy facilitiesMarch 12, 10:25 PM • 7482 views
US KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in Iraqi airspaceMarch 12, 10:40 PM • 20616 views
Ukraine to be first to test new Michelangelo air defense dome from Leonardo11:58 PM • 11414 views
Publications
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 39640 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 27389 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 23458 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhotoMarch 12, 11:29 AM • 52423 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 56132 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Musician
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 15303 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 15932 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 14973 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 31474 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 50463 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Drone strike on market in Sudan kills at least four people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1686 views

The drone hit fuel tanks in the Adikong market near the border with Chad. 23 people were injured, including seven children and four women.

Drone strike on market in Sudan kills at least four people

At least four people were killed and more than two dozen injured in Sudan's western Darfur region after a drone strike on a market near the border with Chad. This was reported by the humanitarian organization "Doctors Without Borders", AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to their data, the drone hit fuel tanks at the Adykong border market in West Darfur, causing powerful explosions. The organization's medical mission noted that among the 23 injured are seven children and four women. MSF blamed the Sudanese army for the attack.

Over 6,000 people became victims of a three-day massacre in Sudan's El Fasher - UN15.02.26, 05:35 • 5394 views

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned that the increasing number of drone strikes in the country is leading to growing civilian casualties. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk stated that since March 4 alone, more than 200 civilians have died in the Kordofan region and White Nile state as a result of drone attacks.

Sudan has been at war since April 2023 after the start of armed confrontation between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. According to UN estimates, the conflict has already claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people and caused a large-scale humanitarian crisis.

28 people killed after market strikes in Sudan - Media16.02.26, 21:40 • 5287 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes
charity
Volker Türk
United Nations
Chad
Sudan