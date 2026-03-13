Drone strike on market in Sudan kills at least four people

At least four people were killed and more than two dozen injured in Sudan's western Darfur region after a drone strike on a market near the border with Chad. This was reported by the humanitarian organization "Doctors Without Borders", AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to their data, the drone hit fuel tanks at the Adykong border market in West Darfur, causing powerful explosions. The organization's medical mission noted that among the 23 injured are seven children and four women. MSF blamed the Sudanese army for the attack.

Over 6,000 people became victims of a three-day massacre in Sudan's El Fasher - UN

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned that the increasing number of drone strikes in the country is leading to growing civilian casualties. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk stated that since March 4 alone, more than 200 civilians have died in the Kordofan region and White Nile state as a result of drone attacks.

Sudan has been at war since April 2023 after the start of armed confrontation between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. According to UN estimates, the conflict has already claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people and caused a large-scale humanitarian crisis.

28 people killed after market strikes in Sudan - Media