UN: Over 6,000 people became victims of a three-day massacre in Sudan's El Fasher

The UN Human Rights Office has released a shocking report on the consequences of the attack by the paramilitary group "Rapid Support Forces" (RSF) on the city of El Fasher in the Darfur region. According to international observers, more than 6,000 civilians were killed in the city in just three days at the end of October 2025, making it one of the bloodiest pages in Sudan's modern history. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The attack on El Fasher, which for a long time remained the last stronghold of the regular army in Darfur, was accompanied by a wave of uncontrolled violence, which UN High Commissioner Volker Türk called "shocking in its brutality." The official 29-page report details numerous facts of mass extrajudicial killings, systematic sexual violence, and kidnappings for ransom. Investigators emphasize that most of the attacks were motivated by the victims' ethnicity, which gives grounds to classify these actions as potential genocide and crimes against humanity.

In addition to direct killings, militants and their allied Arab Janjaweed militias used torture and forced disappearances. Paramilitary General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo previously acknowledged isolated cases of abuse by his subordinates, but the UN emphasizes that the scale of the atrocities indicates a deliberate strategy of intimidation and extermination of the population.

Events in Darfur are described by witnesses as "scenes from a horror movie," where the aggressor's impunity fuels new cycles of violence. The UN calls on the international community for immediate intervention, as the lack of an adequate response to previous crimes has led to the complete collapse of law and order and the mass extermination of the civilian population in the region.

