UN: Over 6,000 people became victims of a three-day massacre in Sudan's El Fasher

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
February 14, 07:48 PM • 8462 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 17411 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 18264 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 18880 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 18578 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 17642 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 14937 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 15095 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 15038 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14458 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
80%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of State Rubio at the Munich ConferenceFebruary 14, 05:55 PM • 4368 views
Ukrainian military thwarted Russian attempt to gain a foothold in Chasiv YarFebruary 14, 06:16 PM • 6060 views
Zelenskyy met with leaders of global investment companies in MunichVideoFebruary 14, 07:16 PM • 3556 views
Aliyev accused Russians of targeted strikes on the Azerbaijani embassy in UkraineFebruary 14, 07:29 PM • 4068 views
SBU destroyed half of Russian Pantsir systems eliminated in 2025February 14, 09:42 PM • 5124 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 76592 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 121288 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 70010 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 87376 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 127853 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Ilham Aliyev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Azerbaijan
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screenwriter11:20 PM • 1896 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 15931 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 15438 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 18751 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 42092 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
M270 (MLRS)
Film

UN: Over 6,000 people became victims of a three-day massacre in Sudan's El Fasher

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The UN Human Rights Office reported over 6,000 civilians killed during the RSF offensive on El Fasher in October 2025. The attack was accompanied by mass executions, sexual violence, and abductions.

UN: Over 6,000 people became victims of a three-day massacre in Sudan's El Fasher
Photo: AP

The UN Human Rights Office has released a shocking report on the consequences of the attack by the paramilitary group "Rapid Support Forces" (RSF) on the city of El Fasher in the Darfur region. According to international observers, more than 6,000 civilians were killed in the city in just three days at the end of October 2025, making it one of the bloodiest pages in Sudan's modern history. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The attack on El Fasher, which for a long time remained the last stronghold of the regular army in Darfur, was accompanied by a wave of uncontrolled violence, which UN High Commissioner Volker Türk called "shocking in its brutality." The official 29-page report details numerous facts of mass extrajudicial killings, systematic sexual violence, and kidnappings for ransom. Investigators emphasize that most of the attacks were motivated by the victims' ethnicity, which gives grounds to classify these actions as potential genocide and crimes against humanity.

Sudanese army breaks years-long siege of Kadugli, opens aid route to starving people04.02.26, 03:52 • 4061 view

In addition to direct killings, militants and their allied Arab Janjaweed militias used torture and forced disappearances. Paramilitary General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo previously acknowledged isolated cases of abuse by his subordinates, but the UN emphasizes that the scale of the atrocities indicates a deliberate strategy of intimidation and extermination of the population.

Events in Darfur are described by witnesses as "scenes from a horror movie," where the aggressor's impunity fuels new cycles of violence. The UN calls on the international community for immediate intervention, as the lack of an adequate response to previous crimes has led to the complete collapse of law and order and the mass extermination of the civilian population in the region.

Return of the "government of hope" to Khartoum: Sudan restores civilian rule after three years of war12.01.26, 01:11 • 4988 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Film
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Volker Türk
United Nations
Darfur
Sudan