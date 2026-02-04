$42.970.16
Sudanese army breaks years-long siege of Kadugli, opens aid route to starving people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1818 views

The Sudanese Armed Forces broke the two-year siege of Kadugli on February 3, 2026, allowing the resumption of food and medical supplies. This strategic achievement followed battles with the Rapid Support Forces.

Sudanese army breaks years-long siege of Kadugli, opens aid route to starving people
Photo: Reuters

The Sudanese Armed Forces have officially announced the breakthrough of the prolonged siege of Kadugli, the administrative center of South Kordofan state. This strategic achievement occurred on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, after a series of fierce battles with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allied groups. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The breakthrough of the blockade, which lasted more than two years, gives hope for salvation to tens of thousands of residents of Kadugli, where international organizations had previously confirmed catastrophic levels of hunger. The opening of the Kadugli – Dalanaj highway allows for the resumption of food and medicine supplies to the city, where markets were completely paralyzed and the population was on the verge of survival.

With God's help and guidance, the Sudanese Armed Forces and support forces successfully opened the Kadugli – Dalanaj road after a heroic battle.

– the army command said in a statement.

Videos from the scene show local residents greeting military convoys entering the city.

Changing dynamics on the Kordofan fronts

Military analysts consider the recapture of Kadugli a turning point in the war that has been ongoing since April 2023. A week ago, government troops similarly unblocked the neighboring city of Dalanaj, which indicates a large-scale counteroffensive by the army in the Greater Kordofan region. RSF representatives have not yet provided official comments, although sources in the group confirmed the retreat of their forces under the pressure of artillery and aviation.

Return of the "government of hope" to Khartoum: Sudan restores civilian rule after three years of war12.01.26, 01:11 • 4931 view

The escalation of hostilities in this region intensified after the end of the rainy season, when the army began an operation to clear strategic roads of rebel detachments.

The breakthrough of the Kadugli siege not only alleviates the humanitarian situation but also strengthens the positions of regular troops in the southern direction, creating a bridgehead for further advance west to Darfur.

UN humanitarian mission visits captured Al-Fashir in Sudan for the first time: signs of mass atrocities found31.12.25, 19:08 • 4303 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes
Reuters
Darfur