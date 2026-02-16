28 people killed after market strikes in Sudan - Media

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
05:19 PM • 5734 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 11190 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
02:18 PM • 12646 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 23338 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 22098 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 43081 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 24963 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 28933 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35067 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37707 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
1.2m/s
81%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 18162 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhotoFebruary 16, 01:28 PM • 25499 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 17034 views
Russian delegation leaves for Geneva tonight: what instructions it has02:49 PM • 8028 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 4674 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions06:03 PM • 4588 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 17063 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 23338 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 43081 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 79766 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Bloggers
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Switzerland
Geneva
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhoto06:54 PM • 1608 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 4722 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 18197 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 27169 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 30754 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Film
Series

28 people killed after market strikes in Sudan - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

At least 28 people were killed and dozens injured in central Sudan's Kordofan region after strikes on a market. A human rights group stated that drones bombed the market when many civilians were present.

28 people killed after market strikes in Sudan - Media

At least 28 people were killed and dozens injured in strikes on a market in the Kordofan region of central Sudan. This was reported on Monday by a human rights group, according to  UNN with reference to AP.

The group "Emergency Lawyers," which monitors violence against civilians, emphasized in its statement that on Sunday, drones bombed a market in the Sudri area of North Kordofan province when many civilians were present, "exacerbating the humanitarian tragedy." The group stated that the death toll is likely to rise.

"The repeated use of drones to strike populated areas demonstrates a serious disregard for civilian lives and signals an escalation that threatens what remains of daily life in the province. Therefore, we demand an immediate cessation of drone strikes by both sides of the conflict," the statement said.

Over 6,000 people became victims of a three-day massacre in Sudan's El Fasher - UN15.02.26, 05:35 • 4942 views

"Emergency Lawyers" reported on X that on Sunday, the market was attacked by drones belonging to the army. However, two military officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, told the Associated Press that the army does not strike civilian infrastructure and denied reports of an attack.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Social network
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Sudan