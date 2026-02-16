28 people killed after market strikes in Sudan - Media

At least 28 people were killed and dozens injured in strikes on a market in the Kordofan region of central Sudan. This was reported on Monday by a human rights group, according to UNN with reference to AP.

The group "Emergency Lawyers," which monitors violence against civilians, emphasized in its statement that on Sunday, drones bombed a market in the Sudri area of North Kordofan province when many civilians were present, "exacerbating the humanitarian tragedy." The group stated that the death toll is likely to rise.

"The repeated use of drones to strike populated areas demonstrates a serious disregard for civilian lives and signals an escalation that threatens what remains of daily life in the province. Therefore, we demand an immediate cessation of drone strikes by both sides of the conflict," the statement said.

"Emergency Lawyers" reported on X that on Sunday, the market was attacked by drones belonging to the army. However, two military officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, told the Associated Press that the army does not strike civilian infrastructure and denied reports of an attack.