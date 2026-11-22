The enemy attacked Kharkiv on the evening of Sunday, November 22. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, at least four people were injured as a result of a drone strike on the Nemyshlianskyi district of the regional center.

A 25-year-old man and women aged 66 and 86 were injured in the Nemyshlianskyi district as a result of an enemy drone "strike." Everyone is receiving medical assistance. A kindergarten building and window glazing in four apartment buildings were damaged - Syniehubov wrote.

He later added that a 31-year-old woman also needed medical assistance—doctors diagnosed her with an acute stress reaction.

Recall

On November 21, Russian forces attacked a five-story residential building in the settlement of Solonytsivka, Kharkiv region, with a strike drone. Eleven people, including two children, were injured in the hit.

"Absolute barbarity" — Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian strike on the Kharkiv region that killed children