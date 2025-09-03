Drone attack on Ukraine: Kyiv, Lutsk, and Rivne under fire

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
September 2, 11:50 AM • 45606 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 75058 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 116564 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 131620 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 71702 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 134544 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 49152 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 87247 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53537 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108486 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.5m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 219647 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 219533 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 209026 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 205670 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 200431 views
Publications
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 45607 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 116566 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 131621 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 77368 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 134545 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
China
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 9750 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 24482 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 27823 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 42376 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 87247 views
Actual
Fake news
Iron dome
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Drone attack on Ukraine: Kyiv, Lutsk, and Rivne under fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

On the night of September 3, Russians massively attacked Ukraine from the air. A UAV fell in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, Lutsk and Rivne were also attacked by drones.

Drone attack on Ukraine: Kyiv, Lutsk, and Rivne under fire

On the night of Wednesday, September 3, Russians massively attacked Ukraine from the air. This was reported by  UNN with reference to local authorities.

Details

Thus, at 0:11, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported the fall of a UAV in the Desnianskyi district of the capital.

Preliminarily, no fire or destruction, services are heading to the scene

- wrote Tkachenko.

Meanwhile, Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk reported that Russians are attacking the city with drones.

Please, do not stand in windows or on the street, do not watch mobile fire groups shoot down enemy UAVs. Shell casings and bullets from large-caliber machine guns can hit you at high speed and take your health and life

- warned Polishchuk.

On the night of September 3, explosions were also heard in Rivne. The military recorded enemy drones in the region.

Recall

Earlier, in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, three women aged 69, 63, and 65 died as a result of artillery shelling and an FPV drone hit.

Drone attack: air defense forces are working in Kyiv02.09.25, 20:20 • 6674 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Lutsk
Rivne
Kyiv