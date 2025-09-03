Drone attack on Ukraine: Kyiv, Lutsk, and Rivne under fire

On the night of Wednesday, September 3, Russians massively attacked Ukraine from the air. This was reported by UNN with reference to local authorities.

Details

Thus, at 0:11, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported the fall of a UAV in the Desnianskyi district of the capital.

Preliminarily, no fire or destruction, services are heading to the scene - wrote Tkachenko.

Meanwhile, Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk reported that Russians are attacking the city with drones.

Please, do not stand in windows or on the street, do not watch mobile fire groups shoot down enemy UAVs. Shell casings and bullets from large-caliber machine guns can hit you at high speed and take your health and life - warned Polishchuk.

On the night of September 3, explosions were also heard in Rivne. The military recorded enemy drones in the region.

Recall

Earlier, in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, three women aged 69, 63, and 65 died as a result of artillery shelling and an FPV drone hit.

Drone attack: air defense forces are working in Kyiv