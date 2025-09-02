Drone attack: air defense forces are working in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy UAVs have been detected in Kyiv and the region. Air defense forces are working on targets, and an air raid alert has been declared in the city.
In Kyiv, air defense forces are working on enemy drones, an air alert has been announced in the city, UNN reports.
Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs in the capital. Stay in shelters!
As reported by the Kyiv OVA, UAVs have been detected in the airspace of the region. Air defense forces are working on the target.
Currently, an air raid alert has been announced in a number of regions.