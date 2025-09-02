Drone attack: air defense forces are working in Kyiv

In Kyiv, air defense forces are working on enemy drones, an air alert has been announced in the city, UNN reports.

Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs in the capital. Stay in shelters! - said Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

Long air raid alert: another fragment of an aerial target found in the center of Kyiv

Let's add

As reported by the Kyiv OVA, UAVs have been detected in the airspace of the region. Air defense forces are working on the target.

Currently, an air raid alert has been announced in a number of regions.