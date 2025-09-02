Long air raid alert: another fragment of an aerial target found in the center of Kyiv

In the center of Kyiv, a fragment of an aerial target was found on one of the streets. This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, as reported by UNN.

According to preliminary information, in the Holosiivskyi district, on one of the streets in the city center, a fragment of an aerial target was found. There are no damages to nearby buildings. - Klitschko reported.

According to him, emergency services are working at the scene.

Today, the air raid alert in the capital lasted over three hours.

As reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, fragments of a downed unmanned aerial vehicle were found on the territory of a kindergarten in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv.