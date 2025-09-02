Long air raid alert: another fragment of an aerial target found in the center of Kyiv

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
11:50 AM • 4844 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 26592 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM • 55165 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 72747 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 44012 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 96280 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 40234 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 71669 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 51953 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 102768 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
4m/s
42%
748mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 190604 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 190391 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 179154 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 176164 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 169907 views
Publications
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto11:50 AM • 4842 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo10:24 AM • 55150 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 72729 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in September06:50 AM • 51922 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 96267 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Ruslan Kravchenko
Potap
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideo11:20 AM • 8116 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance10:43 AM • 12740 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.08:32 AM • 28624 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 71672 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 61352 views
Actual
Fake news
Forbes
TikTok
Spotify
The Guardian

Long air raid alert: another fragment of an aerial target found in the center of Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

A fragment of an aerial target was found in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv without damage to buildings. Also, fragments of a downed UAV were found on the territory of a kindergarten in the Dniprovskyi district.

Long air raid alert: another fragment of an aerial target found in the center of Kyiv

In the center of Kyiv, a fragment of an aerial target was found on one of the streets. This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, as reported by UNN.

According to preliminary information, in the Holosiivskyi district, on one of the streets in the city center, a fragment of an aerial target was found. There are no damages to nearby buildings.

- Klitschko reported.

According to him, emergency services are working at the scene.

Let's add

Today, the air raid alert in the capital lasted over three hours.

As reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, fragments of a downed unmanned aerial vehicle were found on the territory of a kindergarten in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv