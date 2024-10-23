DPRK military is moving from the Far East into Russia - NSDC CDC
The National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center reports on the movement of North Korean troops from the Far East to the interior of Russia. Earlier, it was reported that Russia plans to use Koreans in Kursk and send 3,000 DPRK troops to Russia.
The movement of North Korean troops from the Russian Far East deep into Russia has been recorded. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.
There is a movement of DPRK troops from the Far East of Russia deep into Russia. Let me remind you that Russia plans to use Koreans to start with in the Kursk region
On October 22, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that the first military from North Korea could arrive in the Kursk region on October 23. They will help the Russian army.
On October 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that two brigades of 6,000 North Korean military personnel each could be trained in Russia.
Seoul says DPRK has sent 3,000 troops to Russia for the war in Ukraine.