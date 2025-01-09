DPRK has already lost 4 thousand soldiers in the war on the side of Russia - Zelensky

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 9290 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137448 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121978 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130051 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130802 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165310 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109698 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159529 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104311 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113894 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 69532 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123587 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121986 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 63313 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 77669 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137449 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165311 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159530 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187543 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176909 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121986 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123587 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140766 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132564 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149977 views
DPRK has already lost 4 thousand soldiers in the war on the side of Russia - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21613 views

The President of Ukraine said that the DPRK lost 4,000 soldiers in the war on the side of Russia. North Korean troops are currently operating in the Kursk region of Russia.

North Korea has already lost 4,000 soldiers in the Russian war against Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting of the Ramstein Group, UNN reports.

Putin started hiring soldiers from North Korea to keep this war going. North Korea is studying modern warfare, they do not value their people. They are losing them - 4 thousand as of now

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

On January 7, it was reported that the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a group of North Korean military personnel in Kursk region.

On December 31, 2024, the head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, stated that Russia was using North Korean soldiers so far in the Kursk region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

