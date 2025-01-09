DPRK has already lost 4 thousand soldiers in the war on the side of Russia - Zelensky

North Korea has already lost 4,000 soldiers in the Russian war against Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting of the Ramstein Group, UNN reports.

Putin started hiring soldiers from North Korea to keep this war going. North Korea is studying modern warfare, they do not value their people. They are losing them - 4 thousand as of now - Zelensky said.

Addendum

On January 7, it was reported that the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a group of North Korean military personnel in Kursk region.

On December 31, 2024, the head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, stated that Russia was using North Korean soldiers so far in the Kursk region.