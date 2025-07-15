Doomed to fail: FT found out why Musk and Yaccarino didn't get along and the media manager resigned

Linda Yaccarino successfully expanded X's advertising business. But the tech billionaire's direct style conflicted with his deputy's "sophistication." This is reported by Financial Times, as conveyed by UNN.

On Wednesday, X Corp. CEO Yaccarino announced her resignation as CEO after two years, stating that X is "entering a new chapter" with the merger with xAI. According to FT, the founder of X, SpaceX, and Tesla, and the American media executive "couldn't find a rhythm," couldn't get along, and there was a degree of pressure from Musk on Yaccarino.

Industry insiders say Yaccarino was in many ways "set up to fail," the publication writes.

She was tasked with bringing advertising dollars back to a platform whose politically polarized owner told brands that didn't cooperate with him to "go to hell." - notes the Financial Times.

But the billionaire's crude style conflicted with his deputy's sophistication.

Sheryl [Sandberg] found common ground with Mark [Zuckerberg]. Linda couldn't find a rhythm with Elon - said one of the publication's interlocutors.

He was referring to Meta's former COO and its CEO, respectively.

The British daily newspaper's article claims that Yaccarino successfully expanded X's advertising business.

But as soon as Musk's artificial intelligence group xAI acquired X for $45 billion in March, "she had to wonder why she was here." - explained Brian Weiser of Madison & Wall, an advertising consulting firm.

Yaccarino did not have the control that most CEOs enjoy. This was influenced by Musk's "24/7" approach to leading X.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that over the past six months, Musk has been distracted by his work with the Donald Trump administration. This cooperation recently ended in a quarrel with the US president.

The billionaire entrepreneur returned to his business in recent weeks and began making unilateral decisions at X.

Musk's new moves affected both the CEO of X and the team of employees.

Elon runs all the rules. She tried to ride the tiger, but she was thrown off balance – said one advertising executive who knows Yaccarino and Musk,

UNN reported that X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced her resignation after two years of leadership, thanking Elon Musk for his trust. She emphasized the platform's transformation into a "digital town square for all voices" and noted that "the best is yet to come" with xAI.