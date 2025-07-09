Poland wants the EU to fine Elon Musk's xAI after obscene comments about Polish politicians

The Polish government wants the European Union to fine Elon Musk's xAI artificial intelligence Grok after indecent comments about Polish politicians and antisemitic posts. In addition, the social network X, bought by Musk, may be blocked in Poland. This was stated by Krzysztof Gawkowski, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalization of Poland, in an interview with RMF24, as reported by UNN.

Details

Gawkowski was asked about the chatbot Grok, owned by Elon Musk's company xAI, which makes vulgar comments about events in Poland and insults Polish politicians.

I have read about what is happening, and I have the impression that we are entering a higher level of algorithm-driven hate speech. Turning a blind eye to this problem today, ignoring it, or laughing at it - and I have even seen politicians mock it - is a mistake that could cost people in the future. - Gawkowski emphasized.

The Polish official emphasized that the Ministry of Digital Affairs will react.

In accordance with current regulations, we will notify the European Commission of the grounds for infringement for investigation and, if necessary, impose a fine on X. Freedom of speech belongs to people, not artificial intelligence - added the minister.

He also explained why Poland will insist on the Euroblock's reaction to Musk's software antics.

We must realize that the current rules in Europe and Poland may not be enough to prevent us from detecting errors and algorithms that are controlled by unknown means. If we report violations and large platforms do not comply, we must have both legal means and the authority to make decisions, for example, to close these platforms - said Gawkowski.

And he added that Poland has mechanisms that will allow to "close the X portal".

The Electronic Communications Act provides for such possibilities at various levels, including the Office of Electronic Communications, which could issue such decisions. We could consider new regulations that we will develop. No one is planning this today, just to be clear - he added.

