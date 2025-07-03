$41.810.01
Air pollution to continue: Elon Musk's xAI data center allowed to operate gas turbines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The city's Department of Health in Tennessee has allowed Elon Musk's xAI data center to continue operating gas turbines that power the Grok chatbot. This decision was made despite a lawsuit and public opposition regarding air pollution.

Air pollution to continue: Elon Musk's xAI data center allowed to operate gas turbines

Amid widespread public opposition and despite a lawsuit, the City of Memphis Health Department in Tennessee has granted Elon Musk's xAI data center permission to continue operating gas turbines. The latter, as is known, power the company's Grok chatbot.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Memphian and Reuters.

Details

Despite protests, Elon Musk receives air operating permit for xAI. This was officially approved in Memphis, Tennessee. The decision goes against the efforts of human rights groups to protect the local environment in court, pointing to violations of the Clean Air Act.

- various media wrote about this throughout the day.

In June, the Memphis Chamber of Commerce announced that xAI had chosen a site in Memphis to build its new Colossus supercomputer - it is to be built in just 122 days.

Reference

Colossus has allowed xAI to quickly catch up with competitors OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic in creating advanced artificial intelligence. It was built using 100,000 Nvidia H100 graphics cards, making it arguably the largest supercomputer in the world.

Tesla sales fell 13%: Musk's company faces risk of annual decline02.07.25, 16:53 • 1102 views

The company faced a lawsuit at this facility due to an increase in power capacity, for which it allegedly did not obtain the necessary permits for the legal operation of 26 natural gas turbines installed at the facility to power its operations.

Addition

According to Reuters, xAI is also in talks to raise approximately $20 billion in capital, which would value the company at $120 billion to $200 billion. It became known yesterday that Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup raised $5 billion in debt.

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function17.04.25, 12:00 • 76549 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

