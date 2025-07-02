Tesla sales fell 13%: automaker faces risk of annual decline

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 36 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
01:11 PM • 3621 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 11962 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 21513 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 28628 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41866 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 71608 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 39988 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 45901 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88757 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
7.3m/s
34%
749mm
Popular news
Kharkiv was hit by Russian drone at night: consequences shownJuly 2, 05:59 AM • 19232 views
Kyiv law enforcement detained a man who punched singer Tonya MatvienkoJuly 2, 07:17 AM • 15679 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 50808 views
Kellogg dismissed accusations of "promising" Lukashenka about strikes on Russian territory10:07 AM • 10302 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 8609 views
Publications
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 36 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem01:43 PM • 3211 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 8739 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88757 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 110692 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Virastyuk Vasyl Yaroslavovych
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season12:56 PM • 3701 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 50912 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 40006 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 102994 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 103725 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Mi-24
Time (magazine)

Tesla sales fell 13%: automaker faces risk of annual decline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 119 views

Global sales of Tesla Inc. fell by 13% in the last three months, marking the second consecutive quarterly decline. The company needs to overcome a deficit of almost 110,000 vehicles for annual growth.

Tesla sales fell 13%: automaker faces risk of annual decline

Global sales of Tesla Inc. showed a decline for the second consecutive quarter, which put the automaker in a difficult position from which it will have to extricate itself to avoid another year-on-year downturn, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The company delivered 384,122 vehicles in the last three months, down 13% from a year earlier. Now Tesla has to overcome a deficit of almost 110,000 vehicles in the second half of the year to return to growth this year.

Sales still exceeded the most pessimistic analyst forecasts, with the most pessimistic predicting a drop of more than 20%. Tesla shares rose after the report was published, climbing 5.1% as of 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in New York, before the start of regular trading.

These figures contradict Elon Musk's statement in mid-May that Tesla's automotive business had recovered from a downturn earlier in the year, caused in part by a backlash against his work in the Trump administration. Sales, as indicated, could fall further by the end of this year if the US Congress passes President Donald Trump's multi-trillion dollar spending bill, which would eliminate tax breaks for electric vehicle purchases.

Tesla was counting on growth in the quarter from the updated Model Y SUV, certainly its most important product. But otherwise, the company's outdated model range is losing its luster compared to offerings from BYD Co. and Xiaomi Corp. in China, while General Motors Co. is gaining momentum in the US electric vehicle market.

Buyers of Xiaomi YU7 electric cars face over a year-long delivery wait: this caused complaints01.07.25, 16:38 • 1188 views

In April, Tesla told investors that new cars, including more affordable models, would still be launched into production in the first half of the year. Cheaper new cars did not appear, leading some analysts to suggest that their release might be delayed.

Most analysts now expect Tesla to report a second consecutive annual decline in car sales. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, on average, predict that the company will deliver about 1.65 million cars in 2025, which is about 8% less than 1.79 million last year.

Tesla management had already abandoned its January forecast that the automotive business would return to growth this year, and in April, executives warned that they would revise their forecasts when reporting earnings this month.

Then, on May 20, Musk told Bloomberg News that Tesla's deliveries had recovered and that the company did not expect a significant shortage in the future.

"Currently, sales figures are high, and we do not see any problems with demand," the CEO said in an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum.

Musk diverted investors' attention from car sales until the end of the quarter by launching the long-promised self-driving taxi service. While Tesla offered rides only to a small contingent of fans in a limited area of Austin, Texas - and footage of several rides attracted the attention of federal safety regulators - Tesla shares rose 23% during the three-month period.

Tesla Robotaxis Regularly Malfunction: Users Compile a List of Incidents26.06.25, 17:20 • 2266 views

Now the CEO is taking more control over the company's automotive business after the resignation of a close confidant, Omead Afshar, who was responsible for Tesla's sales and manufacturing operations in North America and Europe.

As Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the situation, Tesla's sales in the US and Europe will now report to Musk, while Tom Zhu, senior vice president, will continue to oversee sales in Asia and take over manufacturing operations worldwide.

Tesla sales in Europe fall for the fifth consecutive month amid increasing competition25.06.25, 09:06 • 2480 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldAuto
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9