Dollar rises, euro falls: NBU sets official exchange rate for November 5

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for Tuesday, November 5. Compared to the previous day, the value of the US dollar increased by 3 kopecks and stands at 42.07 hryvnias. This is stated on the official website of the NBU, UNN reports.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.0725 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.3329 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.3531 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.80-42.22 UAH, the euro at 48.17-48.80 UAH, the zloty at 11.10-11.80 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 42.05-42.08 UAH/dollar and 48.29-48.31 UAH/euro.

Recall

The EU Council approved the fifth tranche of 1.8 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility program. This is aimed at strengthening Ukraine's financial stability and supporting the functioning of its public administration.

