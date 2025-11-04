National Bank issued a new commemorative coin "Year of the Horse"

The National Bank of Ukraine has put into circulation a new commemorative coin "Year of the Horse", dedicated to the fact that according to Chinese astrology, the year 2026 will pass under the sign of the Fire (Red) Horse. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the regulator.

It is noted that the face value of this coin is 5 hryvnias, and the mintage is 80 thousand pieces in souvenir packaging.

The reverse depicts a stylized symbol of the 2026 Eastern calendar – a horse against the background of a horseshoe.

The horseshoe symbolizes luck and protection. Below this image are three dots – a symbol of the continuation of the struggle. The horse's mane conveys the dynamics of movement "with the wind" or "against the wind", which is a metaphor for inner strength, resistance, and the desire for freedom. - the post says.

In addition, on the obverse, 12 symbols of the Eastern calendar are depicted around the circle, in the center of the circle – a stylized clock with an arrow pointing to the main sign of the Chinese zodiac in 2026.

The coin's design was created by artist Maryna Kuts, sculptor – Volodymyr Atamanchuk - reported the NBU.

The commemorative coin "Year of the Horse" was put into circulation on November 03, 2025.

It will be available for purchase in the NBU online store from November 04.

