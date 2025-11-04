ukenru
November 3, 05:51 PM • 14578 views
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 41990 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 30159 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 32527 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 28585 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 36307 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 17635 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15377 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 29471 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33985 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
National Bank issued a new commemorative coin "Year of the Horse"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has put into circulation a commemorative coin "Year of the Horse" with a face value of 5 hryvnias, dedicated to the year 2026 according to the Chinese calendar. The mintage of the coin is 80,000 pieces, and its sale will begin on November 4.

National Bank issued a new commemorative coin "Year of the Horse"

The National Bank of Ukraine has put into circulation a new commemorative coin "Year of the Horse", dedicated to the fact that according to Chinese astrology, the year 2026 will pass under the sign of the Fire (Red) Horse. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the regulator.

Details

It is noted that the face value of this coin is 5 hryvnias, and the mintage is 80 thousand pieces in souvenir packaging.

The reverse depicts a stylized symbol of the 2026 Eastern calendar – a horse against the background of a horseshoe.

The horseshoe symbolizes luck and protection. Below this image are three dots – a symbol of the continuation of the struggle. The horse's mane conveys the dynamics of movement "with the wind" or "against the wind", which is a metaphor for inner strength, resistance, and the desire for freedom.

- the post says.

In addition, on the obverse, 12 symbols of the Eastern calendar are depicted around the circle, in the center of the circle – a stylized clock with an arrow pointing to the main sign of the Chinese zodiac in 2026.

The coin's design was created by artist Maryna Kuts, sculptor – Volodymyr Atamanchuk

- reported the NBU.

The commemorative coin "Year of the Horse" was put into circulation on November 03, 2025.

It will be available for purchase in the NBU online store from November 04.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine presented a new circulating commemorative coin with a face value of 10 hryvnias, dedicated to the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This youngest branch of the military, created in 2024, symbolizes the technological superiority and intelligence of the Ukrainian army.

Vita Zelenetska

