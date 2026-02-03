Documentary about Melania Trump becomes box office leader despite scathing criticism

The new documentary "Melania: 20 Days to History" had a stunning start in US cinemas, grossing over $7 million on its opening weekend. The film, which tells the story of the First Lady's life leading up to her husband's inauguration in January 2025, exceeded analysts' wildest predictions, becoming the most successful non-fiction project of the decade in terms of box office revenue. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The film received a unique split in ratings: 99% positive audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and an "A" CinemaScore rating contrast with only 10% approval from professional critics. Reviewers from leading publications such as Variety and Empire called the film "shameless propaganda" and a "sycophantic portrait of the administration," noting that the film was overly retouched. Melania Trump herself, who served as one of the producers, claims that "everyone loved the film," citing the reaction of ordinary moviegoers.

Amazon's Political Motives

Despite its box office success, financial analysts doubt the film's ability to break even. Amazon spent a record $40 million on licensing rights and another $35 million on marketing.

Rumors are circulating in Hollywood that such an expensive contract was an attempt by Amazon MGM Studios to "curry favor" with the White House. Company representatives deny any political undertones, assuring that they licensed the film solely due to their confidence in high customer interest.

Director and project audience

The director was Brett Ratner – this is his first major project since the 2017 accusations, which he denied. The main audience for the film was older women in Texas and Florida, where support for Trump is traditionally high. In addition to the feature film, the deal with Amazon includes rights to a future documentary series about Melania Trump's life, which should ensure the project a long life cycle on streaming platforms.

