Dnipro under massive 'Shahed' attack - OVA

Dnipro came under a massive attack by "Shaheds" on the evening of November 17. This was reported by the head of the OMA Vladyslav Haivanenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Dnipro is under a massive attack by enemy 'Shaheds'. Please stay in safe places until the alarm is over," the message says.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a group of UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk region, vectoring towards Dnipro.

Monitoring groups report about 30 UAVs flying towards the city.

Recall

On Monday night, Russian troops attacked the village of Lifino in Sumy region, as a result of the attack, the Khrushchev estate, one of the most valuable architectural monuments of the region, was destroyed.