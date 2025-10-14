$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 4650 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
03:17 PM • 9816 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
03:00 PM • 9168 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
01:31 PM • 18565 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 14933 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 22021 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 13393 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 21013 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 11588 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 10601 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
77%
751mm
Popular news
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14October 14, 06:48 AM • 17982 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescuedOctober 14, 07:09 AM • 27663 views
Popular European beaches will disappear in 100 years: sea level rising twice as fast - scientistsPhoto11:07 AM • 3312 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 12742 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 11183 views
Publications
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa01:31 PM • 18552 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 22014 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 21009 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 59986 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 60315 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 11192 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 12753 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 29566 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 34150 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 35483 views
Actual
Diia (service)
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Gold
E-6 Mercury

Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4660 views

The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced that divorce in "Diia" will be launched in 2026 for couples who do not have common minor children and have reached a mutual decision. The procedure involves an online application, a video conference with the Civil Registry Office, and automatic dissolution of the marriage after a month if the application is not withdrawn.

Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for

Divorce in Diia will be launched in Ukraine in 2026. The service is designed for couples who have made a joint decision and want the divorce process to go smoothly, without unnecessary visits to institutions. Cases where couples have disputed property issues, as now, are considered in court. This was reported to UNN by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Divorce in Diia: when and for whom

The Ministry of Digital Transformation reminded that divorce in Diia will be launched in 2026.

Online divorce will be available only for spouses who do not have common minor children. There are no additional restrictions — for example, regarding the presence of common property. If a couple has disputed property issues, such cases, as now, are considered in court

- informs the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation notes that the service in Diia is designed for couples who have made a joint decision and want the divorce process to go smoothly, without unnecessary visits to institutions

"That is, the entire procedure for the process is preserved, but moves to a convenient online format. Each spouse authorizes in the Diia application. One of them forms an application, chooses a convenient date and time for registration, after which the application is sent to the second partner for confirmation. Then — the civil registration office conducts a short video conference to ensure the voluntariness of intentions. If the application is not withdrawn within a month — the marriage is automatically considered dissolved, and the official certificate is sent by mail," the Ministry of Digital Transformation said.

Marriage through Diia

The Ministry of Digital Transformation notes that the service is very popular. Since the launch of online marriage in September 2024, more than 17,000 couples have married via video link.

"We continue to develop the service. Today, two digital civil registration offices are already operating in Ukraine — in Kyiv and a new one opened in Lviv at the beginning of October, which can marry up to 200 couples a day, and a third will open in the coming days so that even more Ukrainians can marry quickly, conveniently and without red tape," the ministry informs.

It is also reported that since the beginning of this year alone, more than 15,000 couples have married through Diia. And for military personnel, more than one and a half thousand.

The figure shows that the online format has become for Ukrainians not just an alternative, but a familiar, convenient way to get married

- summarizes the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The service for changing surnames through "Diia" is planned to be launched by New Year - Fedorov14.08.25, 21:09 • 5786 views

Addition 

In Ukrainian courts, in the first six months of 2025, at least 38,671 couples divorced - three times more than through civil registration offices. Almost half of all court divorces occurred in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv regions and the capital. The fewest divorces were recorded in Zakarpattia and Volyn regions.

Anna Murashko

Society
Marriage
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv