Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for

Divorce in Diia will be launched in Ukraine in 2026. The service is designed for couples who have made a joint decision and want the divorce process to go smoothly, without unnecessary visits to institutions. Cases where couples have disputed property issues, as now, are considered in court. This was reported to UNN by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Divorce in Diia: when and for whom

The Ministry of Digital Transformation reminded that divorce in Diia will be launched in 2026.

Online divorce will be available only for spouses who do not have common minor children. There are no additional restrictions — for example, regarding the presence of common property. If a couple has disputed property issues, such cases, as now, are considered in court - informs the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation notes that the service in Diia is designed for couples who have made a joint decision and want the divorce process to go smoothly, without unnecessary visits to institutions

"That is, the entire procedure for the process is preserved, but moves to a convenient online format. Each spouse authorizes in the Diia application. One of them forms an application, chooses a convenient date and time for registration, after which the application is sent to the second partner for confirmation. Then — the civil registration office conducts a short video conference to ensure the voluntariness of intentions. If the application is not withdrawn within a month — the marriage is automatically considered dissolved, and the official certificate is sent by mail," the Ministry of Digital Transformation said.

Marriage through Diia

The Ministry of Digital Transformation notes that the service is very popular. Since the launch of online marriage in September 2024, more than 17,000 couples have married via video link.

"We continue to develop the service. Today, two digital civil registration offices are already operating in Ukraine — in Kyiv and a new one opened in Lviv at the beginning of October, which can marry up to 200 couples a day, and a third will open in the coming days so that even more Ukrainians can marry quickly, conveniently and without red tape," the ministry informs.

It is also reported that since the beginning of this year alone, more than 15,000 couples have married through Diia. And for military personnel, more than one and a half thousand.

The figure shows that the online format has become for Ukrainians not just an alternative, but a familiar, convenient way to get married - summarizes the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Addition

In Ukrainian courts, in the first six months of 2025, at least 38,671 couples divorced - three times more than through civil registration offices. Almost half of all court divorces occurred in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv regions and the capital. The fewest divorces were recorded in Zakarpattia and Volyn regions.