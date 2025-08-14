$41.510.09
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 24892 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
02:23 PM • 35336 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 34890 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 26706 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 30903 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 46371 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 152178 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 81903 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 79355 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 70018 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Tags
Authors
The service for changing surnames through "Diia" is planned to be launched by New Year - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2112 views

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced the possibility of changing surnames through "Diia" by New Year. This is due to the high demand for such a service among citizens.

The service for changing surnames through "Diia" is planned to be launched by New Year - Fedorov

The possibility to change one's surname via "Diia" will appear before the New Year. This was announced during a stream by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

This is what we are working on. My team promises that we will launch it before the New Year 

- Fedorov noted, answering the question of when it will be possible to change one's surname in "Diia".

He added that the Ministry of Digital Transformation receives many requests regarding this, so the service is in demand, and they are working on it.

I see a large number of requests regarding this. We monitor services that are in demand. And we are working on this, I have updated it 

- Fedorov assured.

Addition

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced that a passport booklet will never appear in "Diia", as this could lead to falsifications related to social services.

Divorce via "Diia" will be possible in the autumn. However, first the application will try to convince users to think as much as possible about such a step.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyTechnologies
Mykhailo Fedorov