The service for changing surnames through "Diia" is planned to be launched by New Year - Fedorov

The possibility to change one's surname via "Diia" will appear before the New Year. This was announced during a stream by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

This is what we are working on. My team promises that we will launch it before the New Year - Fedorov noted, answering the question of when it will be possible to change one's surname in "Diia".

He added that the Ministry of Digital Transformation receives many requests regarding this, so the service is in demand, and they are working on it.

I see a large number of requests regarding this. We monitor services that are in demand. And we are working on this, I have updated it - Fedorov assured.

Addition

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced that a passport booklet will never appear in "Diia", as this could lead to falsifications related to social services.

Divorce via "Diia" will be possible in the autumn. However, first the application will try to convince users to think as much as possible about such a step.