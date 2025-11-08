Dismantled a double-glazed window and tried to descend using his own clothes: in Ternopil, a man fell from the 5th floor of a TCC building

In Ternopil, a conscripted man tried to escape from the TCC building - he dismantled a double-glazed window in the toilet, tied his own clothes and, while descending on them, fell. He was taken to intensive care, and the victim is currently in stable condition, UNN reports with reference to the Ternopil Regional TCC and SP.

Details

Today, around 00:15, a conscripted citizen, who is a violator of military registration legislation, was delivered to the Ternopil OMTCC and SP. He has no deferment from conscription or reservation.

According to the TCC, at the time of delivery, citizen T. was in a state of alcoholic intoxication. Given his condition, which made it impossible to carry out objective procedural actions regarding administrative responsibility, he was temporarily placed in the conscripts' rest room.

Around 03:50, citizen T., while in the bathroom of the sleeping quarters (5th floor), arbitrarily dismantled the window's double-glazed unit, tied his own clothes and, trying to descend on them, fell onto the roof of the dining room, which is located on the 1st floor. The employees of the territorial center immediately called an ambulance. The victim was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Ternopil Regional Clinical Hospital. He received the necessary medical care, and the victim is currently in stable condition. - the message says.

According to the TCC, law enforcement officers are working at the scene. An official investigation is being conducted into the incident.

