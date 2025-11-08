Dismantled a double-glazed window and tried to descend using his own clothes: in Ternopil, a man fell from the 5th floor of a TCC building

ukenru
02:33 PM • 1490 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
08:59 AM • 29476 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 52052 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 72358 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 96247 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 83267 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 71609 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 25836 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 71456 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 40681 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russians attacked Ukrzaliznytsia again: train schedule changed in three regionsNovember 8, 05:32 AM • 28464 views
Occupiers sell soldiers for "refusal to shoot" into forced laborNovember 8, 05:48 AM • 20999 views
406 out of 458 enemy drones and 9 out of 45 missiles were neutralized over Ukraine; Russia attacked mainly with ballistic missiles.November 8, 08:51 AM • 14331 views
US will not participate in G20 summit in South Africa - Trump10:43 AM • 17209 views
Departure abroad and entry impossible: database failure occurred - State Border Guard Service11:44 AM • 19312 views
Publications
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 52152 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 96342 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 83315 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 71656 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 47341 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pete Hegseth
Rodrigo Duterte
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipro
Poltava Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhoto02:30 PM • 472 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 28929 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 72353 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 34879 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 43293 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Truth Social

Dismantled a double-glazed window and tried to descend using his own clothes: in Ternopil, a man fell from the 5th floor of a TCC building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1116 views

In Ternopil, a conscript, while intoxicated, tried to escape from the TCC, but fell while attempting to descend from the 5th floor. He was hospitalized in intensive care, where he remains in stable condition.

Dismantled a double-glazed window and tried to descend using his own clothes: in Ternopil, a man fell from the 5th floor of a TCC building

In Ternopil, a conscripted man tried to escape from the TCC building - he dismantled a double-glazed window in the toilet, tied his own clothes and, while descending on them, fell. He was taken to intensive care, and the victim is currently in stable condition, UNN reports with reference to the Ternopil Regional TCC and SP.

Details

Today, around 00:15, a conscripted citizen, who is a violator of military registration legislation, was delivered to the Ternopil OMTCC and SP. He has no deferment from conscription or reservation.

Shooting at Kremenchuk TCC: two servicemen wounded30.10.25, 18:21 • 3354 views

According to the TCC, at the time of delivery, citizen T. was in a state of alcoholic intoxication. Given his condition, which made it impossible to carry out objective procedural actions regarding administrative responsibility, he was temporarily placed in the conscripts' rest room.

"Used physical force, tear gas, and batons": Odesa Oblast TCC reported a group attack and damage to a car30.10.25, 11:07 • 3652 views

Around 03:50, citizen T., while in the bathroom of the sleeping quarters (5th floor), arbitrarily dismantled the window's double-glazed unit, tied his own clothes and, trying to descend on them, fell onto the roof of the dining room, which is located on the 1st floor. The employees of the territorial center immediately called an ambulance. The victim was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Ternopil Regional Clinical Hospital. He received the necessary medical care, and the victim is currently in stable condition.

- the message says.

According to the TCC, law enforcement officers are working at the scene. An official investigation is being conducted into the incident.

Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement25.10.25, 01:33 • 21530 views

Recall

A 43-year-old Kyiv resident died in the hospital a day after mobilization, having received a severe traumatic brain injury during a military medical commission. The police opened a criminal case on the fact of death, interviewing witnesses and appointing a forensic medical examination.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Ternopil