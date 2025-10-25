Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement

Olha Reshetylova, the President of Ukraine's Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Military Personnel and Their Families, called on law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the death of a 43-year-old conscript at a Kyiv TCC distribution point. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, she has received many requests for comments regarding the death of the recruit under unknown circumstances.

I am in contact with the lawyer of the deceased serviceman's family and have received all available information from him. The parents have questions not only about what happened to their son, where, and through whose fault, but also about the actions of law enforcement officers, doctors and hospital administration, and a representative of the military unit. All of this must be thoroughly investigated within the framework of criminal proceedings. I have already communicated with law enforcement agencies - I very much hope for their effectiveness. - Reshetylova wrote.

She emphasized the need to "do everything to find out the truth about what led to the man's death, reconstruct the events minute by minute, and, in the event of a violent death, bring the perpetrators to justice."

"If you witnessed what happened to the recruit, or if you have reliable information about the circumstances that led to his death (not from hearsay or rumors), please write to me in private messages. Confidentiality is guaranteed," the military ombudsman urged.

Recall

A 43-year-old Kyiv resident died in the hospital a day after mobilization, having sustained a severe traumatic brain injury during a military medical commission. The police initiated criminal proceedings regarding the death, interviewing witnesses and ordering a forensic medical examination.

First details revealed about the death of a man who sustained injuries at a Kyiv TCC distribution point