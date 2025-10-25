Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
October 24, 05:15 PM • 13634 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 22391 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 20716 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 25598 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 22821 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 39335 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25322 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 19879 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28025 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 75037 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
5.3m/s
93%
734mm
Popular news
China responded to Zelenskyy's criticism of its support for Russia in the war with UkraineOctober 24, 02:52 PM • 9494 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 13390 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 16696 views
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhoto08:05 PM • 6662 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - media08:21 PM • 5028 views
Publications
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 16730 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 39332 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 35323 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 35816 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 75036 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Gustavo Petro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Europe
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 13413 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 17028 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 29364 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 52570 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 35820 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Heating

Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2752 views

Olha Reshetylova called on law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the death of a 43-year-old conscript at the Kyiv TCC distribution point. The man died in the hospital a day after mobilization, having sustained a severe traumatic brain injury during a military medical examination.

Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement

Olha Reshetylova, the President of Ukraine's Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Military Personnel and Their Families, called on law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the death of a 43-year-old conscript at a Kyiv TCC distribution point. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, she has received many requests for comments regarding the death of the recruit under unknown circumstances.

I am in contact with the lawyer of the deceased serviceman's family and have received all available information from him. The parents have questions not only about what happened to their son, where, and through whose fault, but also about the actions of law enforcement officers, doctors and hospital administration, and a representative of the military unit. All of this must be thoroughly investigated within the framework of criminal proceedings. I have already communicated with law enforcement agencies - I very much hope for their effectiveness.

- Reshetylova wrote.

She emphasized the need to "do everything to find out the truth about what led to the man's death, reconstruct the events minute by minute, and, in the event of a violent death, bring the perpetrators to justice."

"If you witnessed what happened to the recruit, or if you have reliable information about the circumstances that led to his death (not from hearsay or rumors), please write to me in private messages. Confidentiality is guaranteed," the military ombudsman urged.

Recall

A 43-year-old Kyiv resident died in the hospital a day after mobilization, having sustained a severe traumatic brain injury during a military medical commission. The police initiated criminal proceedings regarding the death, interviewing witnesses and ordering a forensic medical examination.

First details revealed about the death of a man who sustained injuries at a Kyiv TCC distribution point24.10.25, 14:49 • 2672 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Mobilization
TCC and SP