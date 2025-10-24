First details revealed about the death of a man who sustained injuries at a Kyiv TCC distribution point
Kyiv • UNN
A preliminary examination determined that the man in Kyiv's Podilskyi district died from a closed head injury. No other injuries were found, and histological examinations are ongoing.
The initial results of the forensic examination showed that the man who sustained injuries at a distribution point in Kyiv's Podilskyi district died as a result of a closed head injury. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.
We have received the initial results of the forensic examination regarding the death of the man who sustained injuries at a distribution point in Kyiv's Podilskyi district. According to the forensic expert's conclusion, death occurred as a result of a closed head injury. No other bodily injuries were found.
The police noted that for final conclusions, it is necessary to await the results of histological examinations. The investigation is ongoing.
"All actions and circumstances of the incident are being thoroughly checked - no detail will be overlooked," the police added.
Recall
A 43-year-old Kyiv resident died in the hospital a day after mobilization, having sustained a severe head injury during a military medical commission. The police initiated criminal proceedings regarding the death, interviewing witnesses and ordering a forensic examination.