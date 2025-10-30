The Odesa Oblast Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC) reported an attack on servicemen "while performing their official duties." This was reported by UNN with reference to the Odesa Oblast TCC.

Details

According to the territorial recruitment center, servicemen of one of the district TCCs and SPs were subjected to a group attack. A group of civilians attacked them and damaged a car, the report says.

At the same time, it is reported that civilians "used physical force, tear gas, and batons." The TCC regarded this incident as a direct attack and an attempt to forcibly obstruct legal mobilization measures.

They added that these actions fall under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, "the responsibility for which is extremely strict."

Recall

Recently, a similar incident involving the TCC occurred in Odesa. According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the conflict occurred between military personnel and a police officer – the latter, while intoxicated, used a weapon butt to smash the window of a TCC service vehicle.