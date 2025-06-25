Discussed strengthening air defense and pressure on Russia: Zelenskyy met with the leaders of the E5 format states

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leaders of the E5 format countries – Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy and Poland, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The meeting discussed strengthening air defense, as well as the need to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Meeting with the leaders of the E5 format countries – Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, Poland – and the NATO Secretary General. Strengthening Ukraine's air shield is important, and first of all, we talked about air defense systems and interceptors of Iranian "Shaheds".

We separately discussed pressure on Russia. Russia is increasing its offensive operations and is not showing any desire to end the war. That is why it is necessary to work on their energy and banking sectors, against the shadow fleet, and introduce secondary sanctions - Zelenskyy wrote.

He also emphasized the importance of supporting Ukrainians and Ukrainian soldiers. "Air defense, training missions with jet aircraft and new aid packages – thank you," Zelenskyy added.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leaders of Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. The focus of the negotiations was: strengthening military support for Ukraine, primarily strengthening air defense, the needs of the front and the development of joint defense production.

Zelenskyy also shared details of the meeting with US President Donald Trump. In particular, the parties discussed the purchase of American air defense systems to cover Ukrainian cities, possible co-production of drones, exchanges of prisoners and the dead. Separately, Zelenskyy congratulated Trump on the successful operation in the Middle East and spoke about the situation on the battlefield.