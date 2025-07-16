$41.820.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Discussed strengthening air defense and new sanctions against Russia: Shmyhal met with Kellogg after resignation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 900 views

Denys Shmyhal, after resigning as prime minister, met with Donald Trump's special representative, Keith Kellogg. They discussed further strengthening Ukraine's air defense and new sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Discussed strengthening air defense and new sanctions against Russia: Shmyhal met with Kellogg after resignation

After resigning as Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal discussed with Donald Trump's special representative, Keith Kellogg, further strengthening Ukraine's air defense and sanctions against the Russian Federation, writes UNN with reference to Shmyhal's Telegram page.

He emphasized that we are committed to further deepening defense cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, especially in the area of strengthening air defense. We are also interested in developing joint productions with the US and further cooperation in the procurement of defense weapons together with Europe.

- Shmyhal reported.

Kellogg and Shmyhal also discussed further strengthening sanctions against Russia and the leading role of the United States in this process.

We specifically focused on the importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia. We must inflict a truly painful blow on the Russian economy. We count on the leadership role of the United States in further bringing about a lasting and just peace. I thank General Kellogg for his personal contribution and assistance in this process.

- Shmyhal noted.

Addition

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and US President's special representative Keith Kellogg discussed the deportation of Ukrainian children and the detention of civilians. Ukraine handed Russia a list of children and expects their return.

US President's special representative Keith Kellogg visited the memorial to fallen Ukrainian children in Kyiv. He emphasized the need to stop the killing of civilians, especially children.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
United States
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Kyiv
Tesla
